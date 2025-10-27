Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Qualcomm shares soar 20% on new AI server chip launch

AFP
2 mins to read

Qualcomm stock leapt 20% after it revealed AI200 and AI250 chips for data-centre inference. Photo / Getty Images

Qualcomm stock leapt 20% after it revealed AI200 and AI250 chips for data-centre inference. Photo / Getty Images

Shares in US chipmaker Qualcomm skyrocketed on Monday (Tuesday NZ) after the company unveiled two new artificial intelligence processors designed for data centres, marking a major push into a market dominated by rivals Nvidia and AMD.

Qualcomm said the AI200 and AI250 chips were optimised for AI inference – the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save