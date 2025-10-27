Qualcomm stock leapt 20% after it revealed AI200 and AI250 chips for data-centre inference. Photo / Getty Images

Shares in US chipmaker Qualcomm skyrocketed on Monday (Tuesday NZ) after the company unveiled two new artificial intelligence processors designed for data centres, marking a major push into a market dominated by rivals Nvidia and AMD.

Qualcomm said the AI200 and AI250 chips were optimised for AI inference – the process of running already-trained AI models to generate responses – rather than the training phase that requires more computing power and is dominated by Nvidia’s powerful GPUs.

Shares in Qualcomm were up as much as 20% in Monday trading on Wall Street.

The San Diego-based company is best known for smartphone and personal computer processors and is venturing into new territory with the release.

Qualcomm said the AI200, slated for commercial release in 2026, offers 768 gigabytes of memory per card and uses direct liquid cooling to manage heat in densely packed server racks that each consume up to 160 kilowatts.