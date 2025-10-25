Rocket Lab founder and chief executive Sir Peter Beck (inset) has shared many images of previously-secret hardware in his new book, The Launch of Rocket Lab. Herald composite photo
‘Rocket Lab’s soaring success has seen founder and chief executive Sir Peter Beck’s personal wealth estimated this month at a whopping $6.2 billion.
Since launching 19 years ago, the company has grown to be in competition with private space companies owned by two of the world’s richest men: Jeff Bezosand Elon Musk.
His relationships with Bezos and Musk involve mutual respect, he said. Forbes lists Musk’s personal worth at $850b and Bezos’ at $407b.
“Some of our competitors have essentially infinite capital to burn,” Beck told the Herald in an exclusive interview from his base in America, ahead of the release of his new book this week, The Launch of Rocket Lab.
He jokes that his workload means he “probably won’t be winning any awards” when it comes to being father of the year.
“We’ll always sit around the dinner table,” he said.
“And then we’ll all disappear off, I’ll go back to work, my wife will go and do her thing, and the kids will go and do their thing. There’s no sort of lounging around in front of a television; everybody’s got missions and plans.”
A space race with Musk and Bezos
Rocket Lab is valued at around $43b and last year had sales of almost $760 million.
The value of company shares on the Nasdaq this week fluctuated between US$67.65- US$64.70 ($116.05 -$112.67).
From its beginnings in June 2006, Rocket Lab has undertaken 75 orbital launches – including deploying more than 230 satellites – and is now a launch provider partner for Nasa.
While still launching from its initial pad at Mahia – on the northeastern Hawke’s Bay coastline - the company now has a second site in Virginia, and is considering a third base in Scotland.
“It’s incredibly competitive, not just in the United States, but globally,” Beck told the Herald.
Need for speed: Fast cars and jets
The billionaire doesn’t drink coffee, rarely wears a suit and avoids formal meetings whenever possible.
It’s a rule of Rocket Lab meetings that if an attendee isn’t adding value - they should leave.
“I much prefer to just arrive at people’s desks and have impromptu discussions than call formal meetings,” he told the Herald.
Apart from family dinner, Beck’s favourite way to unwind is to indulge his love of fast things: cars, choppers, planes and jets.
He owns a DeLorean sports car, a helicopter and a plane - an Aero L-39 Albatros ex-Ukrainian military fighter trainer jet with a top speed around 980km/h.
“The only way I can really unwind is to put myself in a position where I can’t think about anything other than what’s at hand,” he said.
“Nobody’s going to be roaring around a race car track thinking about the separation systems of a rocket.
“It’s a real escape to just walk out to a helicopter, go into a little bubble, and then for the time you’re there, you’re just 100% focused on that.”
Mars missions and crewed flights
Free time gives Beck an escape from being consumed by all things Rocket Lab; like the pending launch of two spacecraft built for Nasa that are set to head to Mars next month.
Beck says when they reach Mars’ orbit, 20% of all craft there “will have Rocket Lab logos”.
The company is also hoping to achieve a late-2025 debut launch of its bigger Neutron rocket, capable of carrying a 13,000kg payload to low Earth orbit, or up to 1500kg for missions to the Moon or Mars.
Previous launches have used the Neutron rocket, which has a payload of about 300kg to the low Earth orbit.
Almost every part of a Neutron craft is made in New Zealand.
Its increased size means the rocket will be “human flight capable”, and Beck said Rocket Lab “certainly” hadn’t ruled out taking human cargo into space one day.
“As more destinations arrive, then it will become obvious that there is a business case for that in the future,” he said.
Given the hyper-competitive nature of the private space race, Beck has previously avoided revealing too much about the inner workings and hardware of Rocket Lab.
But in The Launch of Rocket Lab, Beck and members of his team have revealed previously-held secrets about some of its hardware, and a vast collection of images.
“We put a lot of pictures of hardware in there, almost uncomfortably so, because generally [we] don’t show that level of detail,” Beck told the Herald. “But our hardware is just so goddamn beautiful that people need to see it.”
‘He needs more realistic expectations’
Inthe opening paragraph of his introductory chapter, Beck recalls a high school career counsellor telling his parents: “Your son needs to have more realistic expectations”.