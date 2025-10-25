Advertisement
Sports cars, fighter jets and family dinner: How Rocket Lab’s Sir Peter Beck unwinds

Neil Reid
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Rocket Lab founder and chief executive Sir Peter Beck (inset) has shared many images of previously-secret hardware in his new book, The Launch of Rocket Lab. Herald composite photo

‘Rocket Lab’s soaring success has seen founder and chief executive Sir Peter Beck’s personal wealth estimated this month at a whopping $6.2 billion.

Since launching 19 years ago, the company has grown to be in competition with private space companies owned by two of the world’s richest men: Jeff Bezos

