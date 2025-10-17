Rocket Lab founder and chief executive Sir Peter Beck stands inside the fairing (nose cone) of his company's Neutron rocket, due for its maiden launch by year's end.

The publication’s static list, published in June, has Beck on $650 million.

It missed a huge run-up in Rocket Lab’s stock as Beck’s firm signed the first contracts for its much larger, crew-capable Neutron Rocket – due for its maiden launch later this year.

Rocket Lab has also delivered two spacecraft to Nasa for a Mars-orbiting mission, dramatically expanded its satellite and satellite components business, and via an acquisition, positioned itself to potentially be a big player in US President Donald Trump’s envisioned “Golden Dome” missile defence.

Rocket Lab shares - which long languished under US$5 after its 2021 Nasdaq listing, have blasted off over the past 12 months. Source / Nasdaq

The company now has a pipeline of work worth more than US$1 billion. A flurry of new deals this month, including a major contract with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, has further fattened its order book.

It was an honor to host Gen. Stephen Whiting, Commander of U.S. Space Command, for a recent tour of the production line for our Electron and HASTE launch vehicles. We’re proud to support both national security and commercial missions with responsive launch, innovative… pic.twitter.com/itz1Vixf2z — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) July 9, 2025

The political demise of Elon Musk, chief executive of key rival SpaceX, didn’t hurt, either.

Paying it forward

The rise and rise of Rocket Lab has also been good news for early-stage Kiwi tech companies.

One-time Fisher and Paykel Appliances apprentice Beck has invested in numerous Kiwi start-ups at key make-or-break points in their development, including Halter, Partly, Foundry Lab, Astrix Astronautics and HeartLab.

He’s also offered mentorship, office space and helped hookup Kiwi founders like Halter’s Craig Piggott with deep-pocketed US investors.

Hiring spree

Rocket Lab’s surging price has also allowed it to raise US$750m via a rights issue without diluting its stock – helping to pay for expansion, acquisitions and an ongoing hiring spree.

ESCAPADE = Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers 🛰️🛰️



The two ESCAPADE spacecraft, built by Rocket Lab for @NASA & @ucbssl will study how solar wind and plasma interact with Mars’ magnetosphere.



Understanding how Mars lost much of its atmosphere helps scientists… pic.twitter.com/d4076WfSh4 — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) October 9, 2025

Beck’s firm is currently advertising 54 jobs in Auckland, from inventory coordinators to avionics engineers to AI specialists.

Local staff now number around 800 (of some 2600 worldwide), including 50 taken on in 2023 as Rocket Lab bought the 6500sqm Warkworth carbon composite plant abandoned by Sir Russell Coutts’ SailGP as it decamped for Spain.

32,000 Kiwis along for the ride

Rocket Lab’s blast-off is also good news for the 32,000-plus New Zealanders who have invested in its shares through platforms like Sharesies.

In July, Sharesies co-founder Leighton Roberts said the average buy price was US$12.76.

While most of Beck’s wealth is tied up in his firm, he sold a parcel of shares worth US$20.2m in 2023 to capitalise his charitable foundation.

Greg Murphy and Sir Peter Beck about to head out for a drive in Beck's DeLorean. Photo / Supplied

Rocket Lab acquisitions

2020: Sinclair Interplanetary, Toronto (satellite components) – undisclosed price

2021: Advanced Solutions, Colorado (mission control software) – US$40m

2021: SolAero, New Mexico (spacecraft solar panels) – US$80m

2021: Planetary Systems, Maryland (spacecraft separation systems) – US$42m

2023: Virgin Orbit assets, California (incl 13,400sq m production plan) – US$16.1m

2024: Warkworth plant abandoned by SailGP as Coutts offshored – undisclosed (took on 50 staff)

2025: Mynaric, Munich/California (laser comms) – US$75m

2025: Geost, Arizona (missile defence and “space protection”) – US$275

