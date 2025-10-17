The publication’s static list, published in June, has Beck on $650 million.
It missed a huge run-up in Rocket Lab’s stock as Beck’s firm signed the first contracts for its much larger, crew-capable Neutron Rocket – due for its maiden launch later this year.
Rocket Lab has also delivered two spacecraft to Nasa for a Mars-orbiting mission, dramatically expanded its satellite and satellite components business, and via an acquisition, positioned itself to potentially be a big player in US President Donald Trump’s envisioned “Golden Dome” missile defence.
The company now has a pipeline of work worth more than US$1 billion. A flurry of new deals this month, including a major contract with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, has further fattened its order book.
Beck’s firm is currently advertising 54 jobs in Auckland, from inventory coordinators to avionics engineers to AI specialists.
Local staff now number around 800 (of some 2600 worldwide), including 50 taken on in 2023 as Rocket Lab bought the 6500sqm Warkworth carbon composite plant abandoned by Sir Russell Coutts’ SailGP as it decamped for Spain.