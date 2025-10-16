Advertisement
Starlink rise and spectrum delays blamed as rural internet provider Evolution Networks goes into liquidation

Chris Keall
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Elon Musk - chief executive of Starlink owner SpaceX. Over the past three years, Starlink has grown from 12,00 to 37,000 to 58,000 NZ users over the past year. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty wireless internet service provider Evolution Networks has gone into liquidation, owing close to $500,000, and is up for urgent sale.

It’s a relatively small potatoes business failure but an industry insider says it reveals some big issues for the dozens of provincial and rural wireless internet service

