The Aussie push is Project Kuiper’s first commercial partnership. Separately, Amazon has said that Kuiper will begin its first commercial service by the end of this year.

Amazon poached NBN executive Joe Lathan to head its recently minted Project Kuiper Australia-New Zealand unit.

The tech giant has been advertising for Project Kuiper Australia-New Zealand staff. It’s also appointed a consumer partnerships head (Julie Tan) and a head of strategy (David Ibanez).

In July last year, the Overseas Investment Office granted Amazon permission to buy a 500sqm block of land, at an undisclosed location, for a New Zealand Project Kuiper ground station.

And Government Radio Spectrum Management records show that Amazon Kuiper NZ (fully owned by Amazon in the United States), has secured eight satellite transmission licences for New Zealand.

Lathan had no comment on the timing of the first Project Kuiper service for NZ, but the Herald understands he’ll have staff on the ground here in September for briefings; the Government is still weighing options for expanding rural broadband, from subsidised DIY satellite dish installs to an expansion of Chorus UFB fibre.

Birds in the sky

Starlink, owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has more than 8000 satellites in low Earth orbit.

Project Kuiper has so far launched 78 satelllites across three launches since April (two on rockets from the United Launch Alliance, one on a SpaceX Falcon 9). Another 27 are due to be launched on a ULA rocket later this week.

More than 80 Project Kuiper launches are lined up, also involving rockets from Arianespace and the Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin (Rocket Lab is not in the frame for launches, but could be after its larger Neutron rocket goes into service. The Kiwi-American firm is also said to be making reaction wheels - components for controlling satellites - for Project Kuiper in its Auckland factory, but won’t comment).

Project Kuiper’s ultimate goal is a constellation of 3200 satellites.

Spark circles

The Amazon service will deliver broadband to a satellite dish on the roof of a home in a similar manner to Starlink’s mainstay service.

Starlink is now also offering satellite-to-mobile phone service to various telco partners, to help them fill gaps in cellualr networks - including One NZ (and from the New Year, Spark, according to pervasive industry rumours. Spark confirms it has signed a deal with a US provider, but will not name it).

Amazon has been in discussions with a number of telcos including Vodafone in Europe, about a direct-to-mobile service for Project Kuiper, but has yet to firm up plans on that front.

The next round of rugby broadcast rights still hang in the balance. Photo / Dan Peled, www.photosport.nz

Amazon partners with NZ Rugby - what does it mean for Sky?

Meanwhile, NZ Rugby has announced a “from the scrum to the cloud” partnership with Amazon-owned AWS.

Tech Insider wondered if it could be something of a chess move, with the next round of rugby rights still hanging in the balance.

Was NZ Rugby sending a message to Sky TV by getting into bed with the owner of Prime Video and the biggest streaming infrastructure operator on the planet? Maybe that it suddenly had the wherewithal to dramatically expand NZR+ and stream more live games?

Nope. An NZR spokeswoman said: “This has nothing to do with the broadcast deal.”

Apparently, it’s about making NZR’s existing website and streaming service work better, and Amazon crunching data about player performance.

NZ Rugby says AWS will support it in two key areas:

Enhancing fan experiences: NZR will leverage AWS’s data platform to drive improved fan experiences across multiple digital touchpoints like www.AllBlacks.com and the organisation’s content hub, NZR+.

NZR will leverage AWS’s data platform to drive improved fan experiences across multiple digital touchpoints like www.AllBlacks.com and the organisation’s content hub, NZR+. Understanding player performance: NZR will use AWS’s cloud data platform to process thousands of data points per player, enabling NZR to develop different models and insights to support high-performance decision-making on and off the field.

