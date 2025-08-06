Advertisement
Amazon’s Starlink rival, Project Kuiper, names Australian launch date, gears up in NZ; AWS partners with NZ Rugby - Tech Insider

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A rooftop satellite dish for Amazon's upcoming Project Kuiper service. Photo / Amazon

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite network has proved wildly popular in rural New Zealand (where it had racked up 37,000 customers by mid last year) and anywhere around the world where gaps in internet coverage need to be filled.

But it faces budding competition from the Amazon-owned Project Kuiper, which has

