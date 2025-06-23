Started in 2016 while Piggott and his co-founder, Max Olson, were at university, Halter’s solar-powered, smart collars were guiding thousands of cattle by sound and vibration cues, allowing farmers to get rid of fencing on paddocks.

Its software, used by farmers to control the collars and map their land for grazing, was proprietary too.

“Today I’d say it’s almost an operating system. You kind of run your farm through Halter.”

Piggott worked as an engineer at Rocket Lab and quit to build Halter. Rocket Lab’s founder, Sir Peter Beck, was an early investor.

“We definitely needed to try to do the same thing that Pete was doing for space in New Zealand for ag[riculture] in New Zealand.”

Halter’s latest funding round would help fuel its growth in new markets like the United States, as it doubled its headcount to 400 by the end of 2025.

Piggot said the capital would help unlock productivity gains for even more farmers.

“Dairy and beef farming is a powerhouse of New Zealand’s economy, generating over $30b and nearly 30% of total exports each year.

“When our farmers thrive, so does our economy. This capital will help thousands more farmers increase productivity and deepen their enjoyment of farming, in turn driving economic growth.

“We’re investing in exciting product innovations, plus expansion throughout New Zealand, Australia and the US.”

