Premium
Updated

Rocket Lab reports record quarterly revenue, updates on crew-capable Neutron, talks up ‘Golden Dome’ missile defence opportunity

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

It’s been six months since I interviewed Rocket Lab chief executive Sir Peter Beck. We have a lot to discuss following the space company’s Q1 earnings! Video / Cameron Pitney

Rocket Lab has reported revenue of US$144.5 million (NZ$242m) for the three months to June 30 – a 36% increase on its second quarter last year and a record for the Kiwi-American firm.

Its net loss widened to US$66.4m from the year-ago US$41.6m.

The company finished the quarter with US$564m

