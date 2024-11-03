Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Lift off: Rocket Lab to celebrate 50th rocket launch from Mahia

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read
A rocket launch from Mahia peninsula with Rocket Lab's 18m-tall Electron rocket. Photo / Rocket Lab

A rocket launch from Mahia peninsula with Rocket Lab's 18m-tall Electron rocket. Photo / Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is gearing up for its 50th rocket launch from the Mahia peninsula, which the company says has become “a world leader” destination for launches into space.

Rocket Lab celebrated its first rocket launch in May 2017 at its spectacular launch pad in Hawke’s Bay and has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today