Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Finalists announced for Hawke’s Bay Export Awards 2025

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read

The Ziwi pet food team after the company was named Hawke's Bay Exporter of the Year at the 2024 awards ceremony.

The Ziwi pet food team after the company was named Hawke's Bay Exporter of the Year at the 2024 awards ceremony.

In a time of substantial global volatility, awards organisers say there’s no better time to commend and recognise Hawke’s Bay’s exporters for their world-class products.

ExportNZ said it is proud to recognise exporters who continue to innovate and succeed globally after the finalists for this year’s ExportNZ ASB Hawke’s Bay

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today