The finalists in the Ziwi Excellence in Innovation Award are Norsewear, King Bees, ABB, Starboard Bio and Apollo Foods.

And the finalists for the T&G Global Best Established Business Award are ABB, Apollo Foods and Starboard Bio.

The Judges’ Choice Award, NZME Service to Export Awards and the Napier Port Unsung Heroes Award will be announced at a gala event, as well as the supreme prize of ASB Exporter of the Year.

The nominating judges have lauded the creativity and quality of this year’s finalists, highlighting their innovation, strategy and global growth.

ASB’s head of international trade Mike Atkins said it was exciting to see this year’s finalists covering a mix of businesses, from the food and fibre sector to manufacturing.

“We are extremely proud to enter our 11th year of celebrating some of the country’s most innovative and inspiring companies and the achievements of the Hawke’s Bay export sector,” he said.

“It was particularly inspiring to see the level of innovation being adopted, including some world firsts.

“Congratulations to all this year’s finalists and award winners, the region should be proud of these amazing achievements.”

ExportNZ Hawke’s Bay executive officer Amanda Liddle also applauded the efforts of the finalists and the exporting community.

“There’s no denying that the past few years have been challenging for exporters,” she said.

“Yet, time and again, our exporters have not only persevered, but outperformed on the global stage – a true testament to their resilience, quality and determination.

“Amid ongoing global uncertainty, it’s more important than ever to pause and celebrate their achievements. ExportNZ is proud to stand behind our exporters – driving economic growth, lifting national pride and showcasing New Zealand to the world.”

The winners in each category will be revealed during the gala dinner and awards night on Friday, July 31, at Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre. Tickets are available for purchase from the ExportNZ website.