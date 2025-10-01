Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Business Reports / Mood of the Boardroom

Mood of the Boardroom: Business leaders see AI potential but uptake is slow

Tim McCready
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Chief executives from Foodstuffs, Mainfreight, Mitre10 and Mercury with their hot takes at Mood of the Boardroom 2025. Video / Michael Craig

CEOs are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence to improve business performance - but few would call it a revolution just yet.

In the 2025 Herald Mood of the Boardroom survey, CEOs were asked to rate the impact of AI adoption on their business performance over the past year. Most reported a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save