Small Business: Shamarra Alpacas founders on building agritourism success in Akaroa

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Anya and Frank Walkington, founders of Shamarra Alpacas, lived in the Caribbean and Auckland before settling down in the picturesque Akaroa.

Anya and Frank Walkington, founders of Shamarra Alpacas, talk to Tom Raynel about their journey south to Akaroa, and how Covid forced them to innovate. Each Monday, we interview a small business owner, which is now a regular feature of NZME’s editorial campaign On The Up, showcasing uplifting stories of

