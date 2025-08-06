Advertisement
New Zealand’s busiest house builders: New list reveals Top 10

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

G.J. Gardner Managing Director Grant Porteous joins Ryan Bridge to talk about the residential construction costs and the impact on building a new home.

The fortunes of New Zealand’s busiest builders have diverged in the past year depending on their build locations.

Those with a Christchurch focus have risen up the ranks as the country’s second-largest city has continued to rebound from last decade’s major earthquakes.

But Auckland-based builders have not been so

