Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fletcher Living’s $500m The Hill estate rising on Ellerslie ex-racing land

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Fletcher Living has unveiled the masterplan for its latest residential project, 'The Hill,' a premium development poised to transform part of the iconic Ellerslie Racecourse.

Fletcher Living is nearing completion on the first four standalone homes at the under-construction $500 million The Hill housing estate on ex-horse racing land in Ellerslie.

Chief executive Steve Evans showed off those two-level homes at the northern-most end of the 6.2ha site from Auckland Thoroughbred Racing in 2021 for what was said to be more than $100 million although no price was disclosed.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business