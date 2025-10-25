Advertisement
New Zealand must get better at creating wealth, could a Future Fund do it? - Liam Dann

Liam Dann
Opinion by
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Liam Dann, Business Editor at Large for New Zealand’s Herald, works as a writer, columnist, radio commentator and as a presenter and producer of videos and podcasts.

Labour Party Leader Chris Hipkins joins Herald NOW to answer questions on the Future Fund Policy and inflation. Video / Herald NOW

THE FACTS

  • Labour’s Future Fund policy aims to invest in local companies and infrastructure using dividends from crown assets.
  • Critics argue it’s risky and could divert funds from other areas like health and education.
  • The policy targets infrastructure and tech start-ups, raising concerns about balancing risk and finding viable investments.

Whatever political success or failure Labour has with its new Future Fund policy, I hope it kickstarts some serious discussion and debate about wealth creation in this country.

Because, my goodness, New Zealand has been bad at it.

I say that despite the fact that the is about to hit $90 billion in value and has returned an average of 10% a year for the past 22 years.

