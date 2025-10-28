Advertisement
Opinion
Gold surge 2025: What’s driving record prices and what it means for investors – Generate Wealth Weekly

Opinion by
Greg Smith
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

The price of gold has hit records highs this year. (Photo / Getty Images)

THE FACTS

  • Gold prices recently hit record highs above US$4300 an ounce, gaining over 60% this year.
  • Gold’s appeal is driven by its scarcity, geopolitical instability and concerns about fiat currencies.
  • Central banks’ significant gold purchases reflect a trend of diversifying away from US assets.

In a year when many markets have rallied strongly, gold has stood head and shoulders above most other asset classes.

The price of the precious metal recently hit record highs above US$4300 ($7440) an ounce, marking a gain of more than 60% year to date.

Gold has been

