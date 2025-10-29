The Auckland suburb of Red Beach is losing its Domino's Pizza store. Photo / 123RF

A Domino’s Pizza store in Auckland’s Red Beach has closed after going into liquidation.

Liquidators say creditors are unlikely to get any payout.

Adam Botterill and Damien Grant of insolvency and restructuring firm Waterstone were appointed liquidators of Red Pepper Pizza Limited on October 20.

Liquidators said in their first report the company’s sales were insufficient to cover its overheads and expenses.

“We have been advised as of the date of liquidation that the company did not own any assets.”