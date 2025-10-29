A statement of affairs lists Inland Revenue as the only creditor, owed $37,000.
The liquidators said directors advised there are no material unsecured creditors, however, they said they are aware there may be other creditor claims against the company.
“The assets of the company (and premises) were leased from Domino’s,” liquidators said.
“Based on the reported assets of the company we do not anticipate a distribution to any class of creditor.”
Companies Office records show Jaspreet Singh Minhas and Kulwinder Singh are directors of Red Pepper Pizza Limited.
Singh owns the majority of the company with a 65% shareholding, while Minhas owns 35% of shares.
According to the Domino’s website, franchisees pay a royalty fee of 7% of gross sales every month and each outlet is required to contribute a maximum of 6% of sales towards national advertising.
- Listen and subscribe to the Today in Business podcast – the top headlines from the NZ Herald business team summarised and delivered by an AI voice as an easily digestible recap.