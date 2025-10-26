How are we different? Our Government has announced investments in major events, we have new infrastructure projects in our cities, a stronger airline capacity, and a travel market that is shifting toward valuing meaningful experiences alongside work obligations. For businesses, this means more opportunities.

Auckland and Christchurch, in particular, are now strong contenders on the world stage.

With SkyCity’s New Zealand International Convention Centre set to open next year, Auckland will have the ability to host large-scale conferences and events. Christchurch is also investing heavily in new hotels, upgraded transport links and revitalised venues that strengthen its appeal for corporate gatherings.

These developments mean we can compete globally in ways that were not possible even five years ago.

The Government’s $70 million investment in our major events calendar is a game-changer. It provides the confidence and critical mass needed to attract large-scale international events to our shores.

Initiatives like exploring how Eden Park can be adapted for conferences signal a forward-thinking approach that recognises the value these events bring to our economy.

The return is not just in the event itself, but in the additional nights, meals and experiences visitors add to their itineraries when they stay longer.

Airline investment also adds further momentum. Just recently, Jetstar announced its largest-ever network expansion in New Zealand. More than 660,000 new seats are being added across domestic and trans-Tasman routes, with key additions like daily Christchurch–Melbourne flights and increased Auckland–Sydney and Auckland–Brisbane services. There’s even a new route from Brisbane to Queenstown planned for the next ski season.

This kind of expansion not only makes it easier to get to events – it makes it easier to choose New Zealand in the first place and brings healthy competition to the market, driving sharper pricing across flights, hotels and venues.

For businesses organising regional conferences or APAC-wide summits, every added seat, every improved frequency, is another reason to bring delegates here.

As the world became digitally connected, more global offices opened a site in New Zealand. It’s made us a viable business destination.

At the same time, traveller expectations are evolving – it’s no longer just about boardrooms and banquets. More people want to extend their trips into leisure, blending work commitments with the chance to experience local attractions – such as wellness facilities, sports games and events, nature and adventure, and authentic dining that connects them to the place they’re visiting.

“Bleisure”, once a buzzword, is now a standard expectation. Our recent Flight Centre Travel Group research showed that over 60% of corporate travellers preferred to extend their work trips for a personal holiday.

This is where New Zealand has a natural advantage. Our food, culture, landscapes, and hospitality naturally lend themselves to the type of immersive experiences travellers are seeking.

New Zealand is uniquely placed with a huge array of activities, anything from adrenaline adventures to luxury retreats, which gives huge flexibility to create itineraries that cater for a wide audience.

The flow-on benefits are significant. When international travellers stay longer, explore more, and spend more, the impact reaches far beyond hotels and airlines. It’s in the extra nights travellers stay, the local meals they enjoy, the tours they take, and the regional economies they touch while they’re here.

We are at a tipping point – with the right investment, the right focus on traveller preferences, and the momentum already building in our airline, hotel, and events sectors, New Zealand can seize this moment.

