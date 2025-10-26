Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Business

How business travel could drive New Zealand’s next tourism boom - Kelly Thomas

Opinion by
Kelly Thomas
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
GM FCM New Zealand, a global business travel management company.

Stats NZ released its August visitor numbers, and, while we are getting close to pre-Covid levels, we still lag. Photo / 123rf

Stats NZ released its August visitor numbers, and, while we are getting close to pre-Covid levels, we still lag. Photo / 123rf

THE FACTS

  • New Zealand is nearing pre-Covid visitor levels, with a focus on attracting business travellers.
  • Government investments in events and infrastructure in Auckland and Christchurch enhance our global competitiveness.
  • Jetstar’s network expansion adds 660,000 seats, boosting accessibility and encouraging extended “bleisure” trips.

New Zealand is at a pivotal moment in the way we attract and host business travellers. Stats NZ released its August visitor numbers, and, while we are getting close to pre-Covid levels, we still lag.

In my opinion, a sustainable avenue to nudge us to, and then over,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save