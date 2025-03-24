Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Bleisure? More young workers want to blend business with leisure trips, Flight Centre says

John Weekes
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A worker heading to New York City for a business trip might be tempted to stay a few days more for pleasure – or leisure. Photo / AFP

A worker heading to New York City for a business trip might be tempted to stay a few days more for pleasure – or leisure. Photo / AFP

A new Flight Centre survey found younger workers were more likely to fancy adding a few days of leisure to business trips.

But there may be nuances, depending on what sector you’re in, if you want a so-called “bleisure” or blended travel trip yourself.

Professor Jarrod Haar, dean’s chair in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business