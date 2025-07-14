Advertisement
Former Auckland accountant Howard Taylor gets community detention for $94k Covid loan fraud

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Former Auckland accountant Howard Kane Taylor has been sentenced for fraudulently receiving almost $95,000 in Covid support. Photo / 123RF

A former Auckland chartered accountant has been given community detention after fraudulently pocketing almost $95,000 through the Small Business Cashflow loan scheme.

Howard Kane Taylor was sentenced in the Auckland District Court last week after admitting eight charges earlier this year, days before his trial was due to start.

