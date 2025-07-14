Former Auckland accountant Howard Kane Taylor has been sentenced for fraudulently receiving almost $95,000 in Covid support. Photo / 123RF

Former Auckland accountant Howard Taylor gets community detention for $94k Covid loan fraud

A former Auckland chartered accountant has been given community detention after fraudulently pocketing almost $95,000 through the Small Business Cashflow loan scheme.

Howard Kane Taylor was sentenced in the Auckland District Court last week after admitting eight charges earlier this year, days before his trial was due to start.

Between May 28, 2020, and June 29, 2020, Taylor made eight Small Business Cashflow (SBC) loan applications each requesting an amount of $11,800 for various businesses totalling $94,400.

The scheme was introduced in April 2020 to help small businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Inland Revenue began an investigation in August 2020 and found none of the money was paid into the accounts of the companies Taylor had made applications for.