Shane Douglas McNally was jailed for his part in defrauding the Small Business Cashflow Scheme (SBCS) during the Covid pandemic.

An Upper Hutt man has been jailed for nearly four years after fraudulently receiving more than $82,000 in Covid support.

Shane Douglas McNally was sentenced on November 8 after pleading guilty to 68 fraud related charges from the Inland Revenue Department (IRD), the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and police.

Twenty-one of those charges were from the IRD and involved Small Business Cashflow Scheme (SBCS) fraud.

In 2020, McNally and his co-accused, Brendon Blair McBride, made 21 SBCS applications under 19 separate identities.

Each application was for $11,800 and confirmed they met the scheme’s criteria, including that they had a viable business and had experienced a decline of revenue of more than 30%.