An Upper Hutt man has been jailed for nearly four years after fraudulently receiving more than $82,000 in Covid support.
Shane Douglas McNally was sentenced on November 8 after pleading guilty to 68 fraud related charges from the Inland Revenue Department (IRD), the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and police.
Twenty-one of those charges were from the IRD and involved Small Business Cashflow Scheme (SBCS) fraud.
In 2020, McNally and his co-accused, Brendon Blair McBride, made 21 SBCS applications under 19 separate identities.
Each application was for $11,800 and confirmed they met the scheme’s criteria, including that they had a viable business and had experienced a decline of revenue of more than 30%.