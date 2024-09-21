Thief jailed for using 10 identities, including a dead person’s, in Covid wage subsidy fraud

Letchford posed as a sole trader in order to obtain the subsidies. During this time, he was unemployed and on the benefit. He spent large sums of the money in cash and at the Christchurch Casino.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of fraudulently using documents for successful Covid wage subsidy claims. He admitted to one more for the unsuccessful claims, which was representative.

The fifth charge is representative of the 10 identities he used.

Judge Tom Gilbert sentenced Letchford to 12 months in jail - on top of the prison time he is already serving for burglary charges. He also ordered him to pay reparations once released.

“In my view, $28,000 is not realistic but I will impose reparation of $5000,” said Judge Gilbert.

During the pandemic, the Covid wage subsidy scheme was introduced to help businesses and the self-employed keep paying staff.

“Unfortunately, a small number of people saw the opportunity to essentially fleece some easy money,” said Judge Gilbert at Letchford’s sentencing.

Information provided to the Herald by the Ministry of Social Development revealed Letchford is one of 27 people it has prosecuted for Covid wage subsidy fraud.

Of those, just three have repaid the stolen cash, totalling $255,451. Five are currently in prison, and have been ordered to pay when they are released.

There are still 47 cases before the courts.

The worst of the offenders to date is Auckland man Casey John Burt Smith.

Smith made a total of 43 applications for wage subsidy and leave support schemes, totalling $234,462.

He was granted five of these applications and incorrectly received $26,946.80. He was sentenced to 27 months and 2 weeks imprisonment.

