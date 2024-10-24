Jarryd Delroy Hector received $53,400 in Covid-19 wage subsidy payments he wasn't entitled to. Photo / 123RF

A Waikato man has been sentenced to home detention for fraudulently receiving $53,400 in Covid-19 wage subsidy payments.

Jarryd Delroy Hector of Te Kauwhata was found to have falsified GST and income tax returns – grossly understating income and overstating expenses – to receive money he wasn’t entitled to.

Hector tried to get a total of $196,453.36 in what Inland Revenue described as repetitive and premeditated offending.

The false claims were used to get money from the Resurgence Support Payment (RSP), Covid Support Payment (CSP) and Small Business Cashflow Scheme loan (SBCS).

The three Covid-relief schemes were introduced under urgency between April 2020 and February 2022 and used a high trust model to ensure those adversely affected by the pandemic could access funds to support their businesses.