NZ sharemarket down while Kiwi Property Group secures key renewal – Market close

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Kiwi Property Group has secured a key lease renewal in Auckland's Wynyard Quarter, although the NZ sharemarket still fell across the day. Photo / Supplied

The NZ sharemarket has fallen today despite a strong rally from large-cap stocks Ryman Healthcare and Kiwi Property Group.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed down 0.62% or 79.81 points, falling to 12,704.48, with 28,158,161 shares changing hands to the value of $98.36 million.

The S&P/NZX 20 index closed at 7447.61,

