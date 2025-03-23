Other statements for opinion alluded to the importance of the work an individual public servant does.

Statements which staff were requested to indicate how much they agree or disagree with include “my organisation is working for the long-term good of New Zealand” and “the work I do contributes to better outcomes for New Zealand”.

The most recent Public Service Census probes the importance of individual work, and whether it provides value for money.

The survey comes after thousands of confirmed job cuts in the public sector, many of which were through restructures conducted last year in relation to a Government savings directive.

Public servants were asked to identify potential changes that would deliver better results for taxpayers.

A number of agencies in the public sector continue to find areas for savings, with some government departments eyeing years of fiscal restraint.

New Public Service Minister Judith Collins has recently given a directive to executives in the public service to “leave the acronyms at the door” and show respect to the taxpayer.

The Public Service Commission said the focus of the census will change each time it is done.

It “will align to shifting priorities within the public service, including what needs to be delivered for the New Zealand public”, the commission said in a statement.

The agency said the commissioner, Sir Brian Roche, has been clear about his goal to drive performance across the public service – and to do so, they need to hear from the people working there.

Roche has previously signalled his consideration of potentially axing entire government agencies in a drive for efficiencies.

On the questions themselves, the commission said asking about what changes could help deliver better results was a “question we should always ask public servants”.

Regarding asking if managers care about value for taxpayers, the commission said delivering good value was an “important part of public service”.

“This question is about ensuring we, as public servants, don’t lose sight of the fact that we operate using taxpayers’ money and need to spend it wisely.”

The Taxpayers’ Union applauds the fact the census is asking these types of questions.

Investigations co-ordinator Rhys Hurley said it seemed like Roche was getting to work “trying to whip some sense of value for money into the public service, and not a moment too soon”.

“We’re very interested in seeing the results, but asking bureaucrats if they think their colleagues are delivering good value for taxpayers’ money is like getting the foxes to guard the henhouse,” Hurley said.

Collins was consulted on the census, and reiterated the importance of delivering value for money.

“Taxpayers pay public sector wages, and it is NZ taxpayers the public sector serves,” she said in a statement.

“They want to know their money is being spent in ways that are timely and cost-effective.”

Collins added she expects a “laser focus” on doing the basics well, sticking to core business, and delivering results and value for the taxpayer.

Azaria Howell is a multimedia reporter working from Parliament’s Press Gallery. She joined NZME in 2022 and became a Newstalk ZB political reporter in late 2024, with a keen interest in public service agency reform and Government spending.