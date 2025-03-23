This year's Public Service Census asks about use of AI, te reo Māori, and whether any changes could help a Government agency deliver "better results for taxpayers". Photo / Mark Mitchell
Thousands of civil servants have been asked to identify potential areas for further cost cutting in a mass survey across every government agency.
Running to March 21, the most recent Public Service Census asked workers if they were working directly in a client-facing role, where their workload was at, and whether they used any flexible working arrangements. It also looked closer at the use of te reo Māori in the workplace, and how often public servants were using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help get the job done.
Staff were told to identify the extent to which their manager “cares about delivering good value for taxpayers” using a scale ranging from “strongly agree” to “strongly disagree”, with options for “don’t know” and “prefer not to answer”.
Workers were then able to rank themselves on the statement “the work that I do provides value for taxpayers” with the same scale. The question came alongside another probe into agencies themselves, asking the consensus on whether “it is important to me that my agency is careful in how it uses taxpayer money”.
Other statements for opinion alluded to the importance of the work an individual public servant does.
Statements which staff were requested to indicate how much they agree or disagree with include “my organisation is working for the long-term good of New Zealand” and “the work I do contributes to better outcomes for New Zealand”.
The survey comes after thousands of confirmed job cuts in the public sector, many of which were through restructures conducted last year in relation to a Government savings directive.
A number of agencies in the public sector continue to find areas for savings, with some government departments eyeing years of fiscal restraint.
“We’re very interested in seeing the results, but asking bureaucrats if they think their colleagues are delivering good value for taxpayers’ money is like getting the foxes to guard the henhouse,” Hurley said.
Collins was consulted on the census, and reiterated the importance of delivering value for money.
“Taxpayers pay public sector wages, and it is NZ taxpayers the public sector serves,” she said in a statement.
“They want to know their money is being spent in ways that are timely and cost-effective.”
Collins added she expects a “laser focus” on doing the basics well, sticking to core business, and delivering results and value for the taxpayer.
