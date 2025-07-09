The Herald reported yesterday that the former Prime Minister had not been formally asked to appear before the Royal Commission.

A statement from the inquiry confirmed no decision had been made about who would appear at next month’s hearings.

“In August, a planned public hearing will be held to hear from key decision makers and senior public servants,” the statement said.

“No decisions have yet been made by commissioners about who will appear at this hearing. The witness list is still under consideration and it is not appropriate to make further comment about it at this stage.”

Unlike phase one of the Royal Commission, phase two includes public hearings, where evidence is heard in a public forum.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins, appearing on Herald NOW on Tuesday, said he had issues with the way the second phase of the Royal Commission had been set up, particularly the decision to exclude from consideration the years that NZ First was governing with Labour.

“The fact that the [Royal Commission] terms of reference specifically exclude decisions made when NZ First were part of the [Labour-led coalition] Government … I think the terms of reference have been deliberately constructed to achieve a particular outcome, particularly around providing a platform for those who have conspiracy theorist views.

“That seems to have been specifically written into the terms of reference that they get maximum airtime.”

The National-led coalition Government decided in June last year to establish a “phase two” of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Covid-19 Lessons, to take place after the completion of the original inquiry set up under the previous Labour Government.

