Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Sunair says passenger services grounded for 10 days by Civil Aviation Authority

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Sunair flies to multiple regional destinations and its fleet includes five Piper PA-23 Aztecs.

Sunair flies to multiple regional destinations and its fleet includes five Piper PA-23 Aztecs.

Regional airline Sunair says it has been grounded.

However, its chief executive said people who’d already booked trips could still travel, as flights with other operators had been arranged.

The Tauranga-based airline said it was not allowed to fly after a 10-day ban started late on Wednesday.

“About three

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save