The Auckland service is also aimed at better connecting South Australians with New York.
Qantas has said the Auckland service should allow people to fly from Adelaide and easily board the QF3 service in Auckland to New York.
And last month, Jetstar launched its biggest-ever expansion of NZ and transtasman routes.
Jetstar’s push included more frequent Auckland-Brisbane and Auckland-Sydney flights, and 26,000 more seats on Christchurch-Melbourne services.
