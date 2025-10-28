“It builds on a strong civic and regional connection and supports more Kiwis and Aussies to explore each other’s backyards all summer,” Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson said.

“Direct connections like this one make a real difference to our tourism industry and to our regional economies,” Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said.

Air NZ said the service will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays until March 27, with about 15,000 seats available.

The Air NZ Adelaide service will use Airbus A320 or A321neo, large narrowbody aircraft.

South Australia’s Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison said NZ was currently the state’s fourth-largest tourism market.

Bettison in May said tourism spending from NZ had risen 29% in the previous 12 months, with 48,000 Kiwis visiting South Australia in 2024.

In June, Air NZ’s previous chief executive Greg Foran told the Herald the airline had been able to lease a few more Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines.

Two new A321s arrived around the same time from the Airbus plant in Toulouse, France.

Qantas will use the 737-800 on its new Auckland-Adelaide service. Photo / Mertie, Flickr, under Creative Commons License

Meanwhile, Qantas begins its Auckland-Adelaide service on Friday.

The Australian airline said those flights would take about four hours and 40 minutes.

Also a seasonal service, it will operate four times a week.

Qantas has said the route should add more than 30,000 seats.

It will use a Boeing 737-800, a large narrowbody aircraft.

The Auckland service is also aimed at better connecting South Australians with New York.

Qantas has said the Auckland service should allow people to fly from Adelaide and easily board the QF3 service in Auckland to New York.

And last month, Jetstar launched its biggest-ever expansion of NZ and transtasman routes.

Jetstar’s push included more frequent Auckland-Brisbane and Auckland-Sydney flights, and 26,000 more seats on Christchurch-Melbourne services.