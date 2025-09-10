Advertisement
Jetstar launches massive push for more NZ domestic flights and trips to Australia

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Jetstar is targeting the Brisbane-Queenstown market for the snow season and also ramping up inter-city services in New Zealand.

Jetstar is launching its biggest-ever expansion of New Zealand and transtasman routes.

New Hamilton-Christchurch and Brisbane-Queenstown flights will commence next year.

Some of the new or enhanced services target the snow season and smaller cities, as the carrier today pledged to add 660,000 new seats on the routes.

The biggest

