Government announces $30 million loans to small airlines to support regional routes, approves funding for interlining

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Up to $30 million in loans will be approved by the Government from the Regional Infrastructure Fund. Photo / NZME

At-risk regional air routes will be supported through loans to small passenger airlines, the Government has announced.

Funding has also been approved for what the Government believes could be a “game-changing development” for regional players – upgrades allowing passengers to fly with both smaller airlines and major carriers on a

