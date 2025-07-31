Advertisement
Government must step up to save vital regional air routes – Simon Wallace

By Simon Wallace
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Sounds Air and other airlines are imperilled by rising costs, with implications for healthcare, tourism and freight, Simon Wallace says.

Opinion by Simon Wallace
Simon Wallace is chief executive of the Aviation Industry Association of New Zealand, the peak membership body representing interests of the commercial aviation industry.

THE FACTS

  • Airways New Zealand this week confirmed an average price increase of 17.7% across three years for commercial airlines.
  • It said the change translated to an increase of 7.8% in the first year, 6.5% in the second and 2.5% in the third.
  • A potential air traffic controller shortage, digital control towers and multiple price hikes for the sector have caused concern in recent months.

New Zealand’s vital regional air routes are being crippled by soaring costs as recent government levy and fee increases on aircraft operators add to an unsustainable burden.

Within weeks of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) ramping up its fees, levies and charges, in some cases by more than

