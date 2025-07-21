Advertisement
Regional airline Sounds Air forced to drop routes as it sells part of fleet

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A Sounds Air nine-seater Pilatus PC12 plane. The airline is selling off its PC12 fleet. Photo / NZME

Regional airline Sounds Air is dropping some routes as it sells off part of its fleet amid rising costs.

Sounds Air chief executive Andrew Crawford told Newstalk ZB it was just another blow to regions in this country.

“We just can’t keep going with the ever-increasing costs that are being

