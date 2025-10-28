Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Markets / Shares

NZ sharemarket gains in Labour day catch-up - Market close

BusinessDesk
4 mins to read

The NZ market largely ignored a US rise. Photo / Getty Images

The NZ market largely ignored a US rise. Photo / Getty Images

The New Zealand sharemarket made a small gain following the holiday weekend but it largely ignored another record day on Wall Street.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell in the morning to 13,333.57 but recovered in the afternoon to close at 13,402.66, up 11.06 points or 0.08%. The index has now

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save