Consumer NZ said it was the same situation for New Zealand users of Microsoft 365 Personal and Family plans.

The Herald found it to be the case when an option to stay on a Family plan at the same price – that is, avoiding a 28% price increase from $179 to $229 for the addition of Copilot – was only revealed upon hitting the option to cancel a subscription.

It was the same situation for a Personal Microsoft 365 subscription, the price of which increased by 38% ($129 to $179) with the addition of Copilot, with the option to stay on the old pricing only revealed if the customer chose to cancel.

‘Very Disappointed’

In the New Year, Consumer NZ complained to the Commerce Commission, asking it to investigate.

This morning, a spokeswoman for Consumer NZ provided this update:

“Back in January, we complained to the Commerce Commission about Microsoft 365’s price increases.

“Following that complaint, the commission told us it had provided Microsoft NZ with a letter, advising Microsoft NZ of complaints received and reminding it of its obligations under the Fair Trading Act.

“The commission said it did not intend to investigate further at that stage.

“We were very disappointed by the commission’s response and we would love to see the commission taking a bolder stance, like the ACCC, when it comes to matters like this.

“Unfortunately, Consumer is still getting reports from people telling us they’re being affected.”

A Commerce Commission spokeswoman said the regulator would only supply a copy of the warning letter to Microsoft without an Official Information Act request (for which it is given up to 20 working days to respond).

Microsoft told the ABC on Monday that the company was reviewing the ACCC’s claim in detail.

“Consumer trust and transparency are top priorities for Microsoft,” it said.

A spokesman for Microsoft Australia-New Zealand did not directly answer a question on whether the company had changed the way it presented pricing options for its 365 plans.

He forwarded a link to a Microsoft blog post from January 16 – toward the end of which there is mention of the option to stay on a “Classic Plan” with no Copilot and no price increase.

