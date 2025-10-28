Advertisement
Microsoft faces possible A$50m penalty in Australia, ticking-off letter in New Zealand

Chris Keall
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

An option for Microsoft 365 personal and family plan subscribers to say no to the addition of Copilot artificial intelligence assistant and attendant price hikes were not revealed unless they clicked the option to cancel their subscription. Photo / Getty Images

Microsoft has been taken to federal court by Australia’s market regulator, which alleges millions of customers were misled by a price increase tied to the tech giant’s Copilot artificial intelligence assistant.

Kiwi consumers received the same offer. But a “very disappointed” Consumer NZ says the tech giant was let off

