The Microsoft New Zealand results are in line with the double-digit growth the firm has achieved globally on the back of the AI-driven boom in cloud computing. Microsoft is the largest investor in ChatGPT maker OpenAI, as well as driving its own AI efforts through its Copilot-branded product.

$1 billion data centre

Microsoft has long said its Auckland data centre will open by year’s end, and the Herald understands construction is down to the nip-and-tuck stages. Anchor customers of Microsoft Azure services, which will be hosted at the Auckland data centre, will include Auckland Transport, Fonterra and BNZ.

On the internet, geography is destiny, and a local data centre should mean faster performance for Microft’s cloud-based products. The local servers will also address data sovereignty issues for the likes of banks and Government agencies who want files stored and processed on-shore.

Microsoft’s 6399 New Zealand’s accounts put plant, property and equipment costs at $1.06b as of June 30, 2024.

The total includes land ($49.8m), “Building and improvements – data centre”, ($241.8m), construction still in progress ($74.4m), furniture and fittings ($17.5m), servers and network equipment ($188.9m) and right-of-use assets ($483.9m).

Microsoft has declined to comment on the location of the data centre – which was redacted in a 2020 Overseas Investment Office application – citing security, but it has since been published in property records and on a widely-published map by NZ Retail Property Group, which is developing the area.

In a photo essay on the early stages of the build, the Herald reported that Hawkins was the lead contractor.

A map of existing and new projects in part of Westgate, an area of northwest Auckland being developed by NZ Retail Property Group. Image / NZRPG

Microsoft New Zealand could not immediately be reached for comment on its latest financials. The company has historically offered no detailed comment on its local financial set-up and results.

Server farms sprouting all over Auckland

DCI – a multinational that makes and runs data centres on behalf of various Big Tech firms – is also building at Westgate.

So is Amazon-owned Amazon Web Services (AWS) – although the AWS build has been held up in its preliminary stages by drainage issues. An Auckland Council spokesman earlier told the Herald the drainage issues did not relate to the building’s function as a data centre. AWS has said it will spend $7.5b on three Auckland data centres over 15 years, including construction and servers costs, utilities and staff and contractors costs. (The tech giant has a separate study that anticipates billions more being added to New Zealand’s GDP.)

DCI also has a much larger 80,000-server facility under way on a 5.8 hectare ex-garden centre wholesale site in Albany, which it bought from the Knight family. DCI – based in Sydney and owned by Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management – has no public-facing services. It typically hosts servers for most of the Big Tech giants under a multi-tenant arrangement. DCI earlier said it would spend up to $600m across the two sites.

Other activity in New Zealand’s first-wave of “hyperscale” or super-massive data centres has seen CDC, half-owned by NZX-listed Infratil, build then expand data centres at Hobsonville (just a few blocks from Westgate) and Silverdale. CDC says it has spent more than $350m on the twin builds, both of which are operational.

Other projects under way include a data centre being built for the GCSB at Whenuapai on land at its RNZAF Base Auckland, which the spy agency says is near completion, and a planned Spark data centre within a surf park that will be built at nearby Dairy Flat. The project, which will see Spark’s data centre used to warm a wave pool, gained resource consent in June – though the telco’s full build awaits it finding a funding partner or option for its projected billion-dollar spend on data centres over the next five years.

Northwest Auckland has been favoured because of its proximity to international cables and New Zealand’s largest internet peering exchange, which is based in Albany, and the availability of greenfields sites.

Microsoft and AWS both say Auckland will be a data centre “region” or “zone” – meaning they will have several facilities in the city for performance and redundancy. Neither have commented on future construction plans or partnerships. But each could achieve extra capacity at other locations in the city through partnerships, rather than extra building. In Australia, Microsoft openly co-locates with CDC, and the multi-tenant DCI facilities at Westgate and Albany provide other options.

A hyperscale data centre, which requires tens of thousands of servers to be powered and cooled, is an electricity and water-intensive operation.

Data centres are described by their peak power consumption, measured in megawatts (MW).

“Based on the data centres already connected, and confirmed plans agreed with us in coming years, we could see the total capacity required for data centres reach around 500MW over the next five years,” energy distributor Vector said in comments supplied to the Herald.

CDC alone has 44MW capacity between its Hobsonville and Silverdale data centres. Spark is aiming to upgrade from 22MW to 90MW over the next five years if its $1b in plans for new facilities comes off.

For context, Auckland’s peak power consumption is around 1700MW today, according to comments by Vector chief executive Simon Mackenzie. While the Vector CEO says the sector will need more resources and planning, he earlier noted that data centre operators have to pay for local connectivity upgrades, and that most of the data centres would begin operations at partial capacity then build up over time.

Both Microsoft and AWS say they will use state-of-the-art natural air cooling systems to minimise water use.

And both say they have helped fund new renewable energy projects (mirroring a trend in the US, which has also seen Microsoft, Google and others put money into new or reanimated nuclear plants).

In April 2023, Mercury Energy signed a deal to supply Amazon with 50% of the electricity from its soon-to-be-completed 222MW Turitea South wind farm, which will be used to power the AWS data centre at Westgate.

And Microsoft has signed a deal with Genesis-owned Ecotricity to supply 100% renewable power for its hyperscale data centre at Westgate, due to open by year’s end as part of a multi-facility plan. (Not everyone’s on board with the green vision. NZRise co-founder Don Christie sees Big Tech building globally-accessible data centres in New Zealand “to export our green energy. They’re running out elsewhere”. Christie earlier complained that then Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern had met with Microsoft and Amazon about their New Zealand centre plans, but not his firm, Catalyst Cloud, which is also in the data centre business.)

Microsoft increases pricing 28%

Meanwhile, at the consumer end of the chain, Microsoft is increasing the price of subscriptions to 365 (formerly Microsoft Office).

An Auckland man complained to the Herald that he had recently received an email from the firm saying: “Starting on 16/12/2024, the price for your Microsoft 365 Family subscription will change from $18.00 a month to $23.00 a month.” That’s a 28% increase.

Microsoft told the Herald in a statement: “To reflect the value we’ve added over the past decade and enable us to deliver new innovations for years to come, we’re increasing the prices of Microsoft 365 Personal and Family. The price increase will apply to existing subscribers upon their next renewal.”

