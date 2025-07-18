Advertisement
Perpetual Guardian chief Patrick Gamble about his hard lessons in property investing – Money Talks

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Patrick Gamble, the chief executive of Perpetual Guardian, talks on the highs and lows of investing.

  • Patrick Gamble, Perpetual Guardian’s CEO, learned hard lessons from losing money in a property crash.
  • Gamble emphasises the risks of property investment and the need for active management.
  • He also serves as the honorary consul for Ukraine, advocating for continued support and awareness.

Perpetual Guardian chief executive Patrick Gamble learned about investment the hard way.

He lost all his money in a property crash.

Gamble grew up in a working-class family living in Dublin and South Dunedin.

He has headed up the estate planning and wealth management firm since 2020.

In that time,

