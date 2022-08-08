Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The huge property deal behind DCI's giant Albany data centre

6 minutes to read
A dozen giant greenhouses - which formerly housed New Zealand's largest wholesale supply operation to garden centres and cut-flower sellers - will be replaced by a data centre campus. Photo / Chris Keall

A dozen giant greenhouses - which formerly housed New Zealand's largest wholesale supply operation to garden centres and cut-flower sellers - will be replaced by a data centre campus. Photo / Chris Keall

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

As a child growing up in Torbay, Malcolm Roe - now chief executive of DCI Data Centres - used to love trips to nearby Albany to buy fruit and veges from the orchards that used

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.