How high can Infratil go? Analysts up targets on back of Longroad deal

4 minutes to read
Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Infratil shares hit a record closing pricing of $8.94 on Monday on news that the value of its stake US-based Longroad Energy had more tripled in value in three months on the back of Munich

