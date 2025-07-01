Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy

NZ economy struggles as firms report weak demand, cautious hiring

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Business NZ chief executive Katherine Rich joins Ryan Bridge to talk about business confidence rising for the first time in three months after turmoil caused by Trump's tariffs.

The second confidence survey this week has painted a grim picture of the New Zealand economy.

Today’s New Zealand Institute of Economic Research’s (NZIER) Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO) showed economic activity remained weak in the June quarter, despite improved confidence.

NZIER’s survey showed a net 27% of firms

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Economy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Economy