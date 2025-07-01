Advertisement
Business / Media Insider


‘Needs to grow ... a bigger set of balls’: BSA rejects complaint about Newstalk ZB’s Ryan Bridge’s reference to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon – Media Insider

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald
4 mins to read

The broadcaster of the year discusses the art of political interviews and politicians' evasive answers.

Broadcasting watchdog investigates complaint about Ryan Bridge’s comment – and says context is important.

The Broadcasting Standards Authority has rejected a complaint about a comment by radio host Ryan Bridge that the Prime Minister needed to “grow a bigger set of balls” over his handling of a Cabinet minister’s resignation.

