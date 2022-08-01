Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Infratil share price hits record high after value of investment is talked up

3 minutes to read
Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes says the value of its investment in Longroad was always there - now it's being recognised. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes says the value of its investment in Longroad was always there - now it's being recognised. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By
Jenée Tibshraeny

Wellington Business editor, NZ Herald

Infratil's share price hit a record high after it announced the value of its stake in a United States-based renewable energy company increased more than three-fold in three months.

The catch is, the independent valuations

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.