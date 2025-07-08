Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies

$30 billion blast-off: Why Rocket Lab just hit an all-time high and the 32,000 Kiwis along for the ride

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck at his firm's mission control room in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck at his firm's mission control room in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Rocket Lab shares jumped 9.03% today to US$38.88, giving the Nasdaq-listed, Kiwi-American firm an all-time high valuation of US$17.94 billion ($30.48b).

Forbes accordingly bumped founder Sir Peter Beck’s estimated wealth (based on his 10.5% Rocket Lab stake) by 9% or US$164m to US$2.0b on its real-time .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Companies

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Companies