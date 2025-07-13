Marcus Jacobson is a developer now in receivership personally. Photo / Andrew Warner
Auckland’s Blomfield Consulting has had developer Marcus Jacobson put into receivership personally over a debt, although Jacobson said it was a “stunt” and indicated claims for money were without merit.
A public notice was issued on Friday saying that Gareth Hoole had been appointed receiver of Jacobson - not hiscompanies, but him personally.
Hoole told the Herald that it was only the second time in 29 years as an insolvency practioner that he had been appointed to be receiver of a person instead of a corporate entity.
“It’s an extremely rare move,” Hoole said.
Matt Blomfield of Blomfield Consulting said his business was owed $78,000 by Jacobson after consulting work and that money had been outstanding for some time.
Waterstone Insolvency liquidators released a list of secured and unsecured creditors of Jacobson’s Roto Whare.
That was finishing the last of 86 homes in the project when American funders had receivers appointed and Jacobson called in liquidators. Many local and national businesses are creditors, according to Damien Grant and Adam Botterill’s first report.
But the biggest debt was owed to an American business: Florida-headquartered financier Quaestor Advisors LLC of Jacksonville is owed $28.2m.
Secured creditors include Mico New Zealand, Carters Building Supplies, United Timber Merchants, waterproofers H2OFF Central and Albany’s Blomfield Consulting.