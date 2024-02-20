Why Grant Robertson’s departure didn’t come as a surprise, how much private schools are now charging and the world's tallest man and shortest woman reunite after six years in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Former Whale Oil blogger Cameron Slater has been ordered to pay $475,000 to businessman Matthew Blomfield after losing one of the country’s longest-running defamation cases.

In an excoriating High Court judgment released on Wednesday, Justice David Johnstone concluded Slater had facilitated a personal vendetta against Blomfield by using stolen documents.

Justice Johnstone ordered Slater and his defunct company Social Media Consultants Limited to pay nearly half a million dollars to Blomfeld, who first launched the defamation proceedings 11 years ago.

The judge concluded Slater, via posts on his Whale Oil blog, acted in “flagrant disregard” of Blomfield’s rights.

Slater made a series of blog posts in 2012 accusing the businessman of illegal and immoral behaviour.

Justice Johnstone observed Slater was bankrupted nearly five years ago and Social Media Consultants was placed into liquidation.

“The case has since remained on foot primarily for the purpose of offering Mr Blomfield, if proven, some level of personal vindication,” Justice Johnstone said.

Blogger Cameron Slater, who is now on alternative radio network Reality Check Radio.

A statement from Margie Thomson, who wrote a book in 2019 on the saga titled Whale Oil: One man’s fight to save his reputation, then his life, expressed delight and relief at the judgment.

“It took an exceptional man to keep going in the face of such an attack, let alone to take a defamation case through our legal system and not be squashed by the process,” Thomson said.

The judgment said Slater had based his blog posts on material left in an office by Blomfield, who complained to police the blogger was using stolen property to produce the articles.

Businessman Matthew Blomfield, whose 12-year legal battle against blogger Cameron Slater has concluded with an award of nearly half a million dollars. Photo / Doug Sherring

Justice Johnstone said he was not aware of Whale Oil ever complying with a court order to identify the person who had given him the stolen material.

When making that order, Justice Raynor Asher said Whale Oil obtained the materials illegally and the unlawful disclosure was driven by a personal vendetta.

“In light of the evidence put before me, including in particular the nature of the posts themselves, I have no difficulty finding that to be the case, and that Whale Oil knew it,” Justice Johnstone said in his judgment.

“Further, the way in which the posts misrepresented the material establishes that Whale Oil chose to facilitate that personal vendetta by way of its defamatory post series, on occasions knowing its allegations to be false, and on others being at least reckless as to their falsity.”

