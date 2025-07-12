Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lotto Powerball: Are you a big winner in tonight’s $4 million draw?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Rana hasn't always had it easy, and says her $1 million Lotto win will be life-changing. Reporter Michaela Gower/Video Warren Buckland

The potentially very lucky numbers are in for tonight’s Lotto Powerball draw.

The draw comes just three days after someone claimed $10.3 in Wednesday’s draw; the 12th Lotto multi-millionaire of 2025.

The numbers are 20, 29, 18, 13, 17, and 8. The bonus ball is 38 and the Powerball is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand