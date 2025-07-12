Lotto Powerball: Are you a big winner in tonight’s $4 million draw?

Previous big Lotto wins

Two lucky players scooped $500,000 apiece in last Saturday night’s draw.

The winning First Division tickets were sold at Richmond Road Superette in Auckland and on MyLotto to a Waikato player.

One lucky player won $400,000 with Strike Four. That winning Strike ticket was sold at Massey Unichem Pharmacy in Auckland.

It came after two lucky winners split a mammoth $30m Powerball prize two weeks ago.

Both winners came forward quickly to claim their prizes, with the Invercargill winner instantly sharing the news with her children.

“I called my daughter and said: ‘How would you feel if I told you I was going to pay your mortgage’?

“My son didn’t believe me at first – he had to check the ticket himself. They were both thrilled for me.”

$10 million is up for grabs in this evening's Lotto First Division draw. Photo / Michael Bradley

The woman won with the same numbers she had been playing for years, she said.

She was also thrilled that another person had shared the big win with her.

“When I saw I had all six numbers and the Powerball, my first thought was: ‘I really hope someone else has won too’.

“That was before I saw the official results that it was two of us.”

The second $15m winner was planning to buy a house and help his family.

He had gathered them to share the good news and they celebrated with a glass of champagne, he revealed.

The pair became the 10th and 11th Lotto multimillionaires this year.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.

