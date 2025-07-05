Tonight’s draw came after two lucky winners split a mammoth $30m Powerball prize two weeks ago.

Their winnings included a further $83,000 as they were among 12 players around the country who shared the First Division pool that night.

Up to $8 million is up for grabs in tonight's Lotto Powerball draw. Photo / File

The two golden tickets were sold at the SuperValue Plaza in Invercargill and the other via the MyLotto app by a player in Wellington.

Both winners came forward quickly to claim their prizes; with the Invercargill winner instantly sharing the news with her children.

“I called my daughter and said: ‘How would you feel if I told you I was going to pay your mortgage’?

“My son didn’t believe me at first - he had to check the ticket himself. They were both thrilled for me.”

The woman won with the same numbers she had been playing for years, she said.

She was also thrilled that another person had shared the big win with her.

“When I saw I had all six numbers and the Powerball, my first thought was: ‘I really hope someone else has won too’.

“That was before I saw the official results that it was two of us.”

The second $15m winner was planning to buy a house and help his family. He had gathered them to share the good news and they celebrated with a glass off champagne, he revealed.

The pair made up the 10th and 11th Lotto multi-millionaires this year.

