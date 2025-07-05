Advertisement
Lotto Powerball jackpots to $10 million, two players share First Division

A total of $8 million is the big prize in tonight's Powerball draw.

Lotto Powerball has jackpotted to $10 million for Wednesday night, but two lucky players have scooped $500,000 apiece in tonight’s draw.

The winning First Division tickets were sold at Richmond Road Superette in Auckland and on MyLotto to a Waikato player.

One lucky player won $400,000 with Strike Four. That

