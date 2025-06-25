“My son didn’t believe me at first, he had to check the ticket himself.

“They were both thrilled for me,” she said.

Two lucky punters have claimed their share of Saturday’s mammoth $30 million Powerball jackpot. Photo / File

The woman from Invercargill said she has been playing her own numbers for years and picked up her winning ticket at Plaza Supervalue.

“I always watch the draw on Saturday night and write down the numbers to check my ticket against,” she said.

“When I saw I had all six numbers and the Powerball, my first thought was ‘I really hope someone else has won too,’ – that was before I saw the official results that it was two of us!

“I didn’t sleep at all that night, I had so much going through my mind – it still feels so unbelievable.”

The Plaza SuperValue in Invercargill sold the winning $15 million Lotto Powerball ticket on Saturday, June 21, 2025. Photo / Google

The woman said she went back to the Plaza SuperValue in Invercargill to claim her prize the next day.

She said she is also planning to treat herself to an overseas trip.

The second player to claim the life-changing winnings bought his ticket in Wellington.

“I was checking my emails when I saw one from Lotto NZ – I thought I must have won a small prize,” he said.

“I couldn’t see the top of the ticket on the screen, so it wasn’t until I scrolled up that I saw how much I had won – I was in shock!

“I think I checked my ticket a million times that day just to be sure – and every time felt just as surreal.”

The man said he gathered his family to share his news, and they celebrated with a glass of Champagne.

He plans to use his millions to buy a house, help his family, and invest for his future.

Saturday’s jackpot was the largest Powerball jackpot since October 2024.

