Bethany Park campground at Kaiteriteri was left full of silt and forestry slash after yesterday's heavy rainfall. Photo / RNZ

“I just feel sorry for all of these people that live in Bethany Park,” Jago said. “I heard that an older couple couldn’t get out of their caravan last night and got rescued in a digger... hopped in the bucket.

“We’re really lucky that nobody lost their lives in this.”

About 200 people were at the park, but only 2-3 needed accommodation elsewhere.

Jago said she was alerted to the damage last night but it was too dangerous to try to save anything. She was shocked when she arrived at first light today.

One waka was destroyed and a new storage shelter ruined, while the rest of the boats were surrounded by at least a metre of silt and slash.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “This was our first waka that we got for our business and it took the brunt of the water.”

Jago estimated the business would be out of operation for weeks – even though it was the off-season, staff were still running boats a couple of times per week.

“It feels quite overwhelming to even be thinking about the amount of work just to tidy things up,” she said. “We won’t be able to be on the water for some time.”

Jago had lived in the area since 1998 and likened the damage to a warzone, saying she had never experienced such relentless rain.

She and other locals were worried it would happen again, and called for a serious conversation “at the highest levels” about forestry slash, once everything had been repaired.

“Because our communities have been devastated – our communities on the East Coast here – it’s not fair,” she said.