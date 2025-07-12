A “wall of water” filled with forestry slash has laid waste to parts of a Kaiteriteri holiday park, forcing a daring escape in a digger bucket.
Heartbroken locals say the relentless rain was like nothing they had ever seen and,by mid-afternoon, a torrent of water – waist-high and full of forestry slash – was barrelling through parts of Kaiteriteri’s Bethany Park camp.
Picking her way through deep silt, Waka Abel Tasman tourism business co-owner Lee-Ann Jago showed RNZ damage caused to boats, shelters and caravans that were usually stored at the back of the campsite.
She said the mess was so overwhelming, she didn’t know where to begin and couldn’t believe the park’s permanent residents weren’t hurt when the usually small creek burst its banks.
“I just feel sorry for all of these people that live in Bethany Park,” Jago said. “I heard that an older couple couldn’t get out of their caravan last night and got rescued in a digger... hopped in the bucket.
“We’re really lucky that nobody lost their lives in this.”
About 200 people were at the park, but only 2-3 needed accommodation elsewhere.