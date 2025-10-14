Windows 10 Q&A: How can I get security updates for another year, for free?

And you can enrol in the extended upgrade programme for free - if you’re using Windows 10 for personal use.

Go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update then click “Enrol now”. All you have to do is choose the option to back up your PC’s settings to a OneDrive account (Microsoft’s cloud or online storage). You’re not backing up your whole computer, just a few lines of settings, so a basic free OneDrive account is fine.

You also have the option to redeem Microsoft rewards points - which you’ll likely have accumulated if you’re an Xbox player - but simply backing up should be fine for most people. Microsoft has instructions here.

What if I’m using Windows 10 for business?

Then you’ve got to pay $50.40 (per computer) to join the extended update program.

Can I just fib and say my work PC is for home?

No. Not if Microsoft detects it has Active Directory Services or Entra ID enabled, indicating it’s on a business network.

But I still want to get off the creaky Windows 10 at some point, right? What will it cost to upgrade my computer to Windows 11?

Nothing. Microsoft is offering free upgrades.

What’s the catch?

Your computer has to have enough horsepower to run Windows 11. There’s probably a better chance than you’d think, going by some coverage. Windows 11 - released four years ago - has relatively modest hardware requirements, such as 4GB of RAM. Microsoft has a free app that will tell you if your PC can handle Windows 11. Download it here.

What if my PC’s not powerful enough to run Windows 11 - or it will, but it’s just too sluggish with my 4GB of RAM and other bare-minimum specs?

You have to buy a new computer.

Can’t I just install a free operating system like Linux to run my PC instead? My mate knows how.

Not if you want to use all the apps you’re using today, in the same way. For most people, it’s not a viable option.

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.