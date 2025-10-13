Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

End of Windows 10 support raises security and e‑waste concerns in New Zealand – The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Consumer NZ product test writer Nick Gelling is with us to take us through what happens to your old devices.

Microsoft is ending its support for the Windows 10 operating system from today.

It means computers still running this system might be at risk, given that security updates will stop.

While the company is urging users to upgrade to Windows 11 for free, not all devices will be able to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save