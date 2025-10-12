Time to upgrade to Windows 11

With Windows 10 support ending, security risks start now.

PC users, the time to upgrade is here.

Microsoft officially ends support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025. After that date, devices running Windows 10 are increasingly vulnerable to cyber threats.

There will be no more security updates, bug fixes, or technical support for the operating system that’s been a staple in homes and businesses since 2015.

What does “end of support” actually mean?

Think of it like this: your Windows 10 computer will still turn on and work after October 14. You’ll still be able to check emails, browse the web and use your favourite programs. But here’s the catch – Microsoft will stop sending out protective updates that fix security holes and keep your system running smoothly.

It’s like living in the same house you’ve lived in for the past decade, but someone’s just removed all the locks. The house still stands and you can continue living in it, but it’s now much easier for unwanted visitors to find a way in. And in the digital world, those unwanted visitors are constantly looking for opportunities.

For most of us, computers aren’t just work tools anymore – they’re what we use for banking, shopping, where we store family photos – where we manage a lot of our lives. That makes keeping them secure more important than ever.

Why you should care about upgrading

Continuing to use Windows 10 after October 14 means accepting significantly greater risks:

No security patches: When new threats emerge (and they will), Microsoft won’t be releasing fixes to protect Windows 10 users against them

Software compatibility issues: New apps and programs may stop working properly, or won't install at all

New apps and programs may stop working properly, or won’t install at all Exposure to malware and ransomware: These are the digital nasties that can lock you out of your own files, steal personal information, or damage your system entirely.

Windows 10 has served users well for ten years, but technology moves fast. What was cutting-edge in 2015 simply can’t protect against the sophisticated threats of today.

This isn’t a surprise move – it’s part of Microsoft’s regular lifecycle policy. Older operating systems are retired so resources can focus on newer, safer technologies. And that’s exactly what Windows 11 delivers.

Windows 11 is more than just safer

The latest Windows system isn’t just a cosmetic refresh with prettier icons. Sure, using your computer will be a faster and smoother experience, but the latest operating system from Microsoft is fundamentally built for the modern world.

The enhanced security features work quietly in the background, protecting against cyber threats that didn’t even exist when Windows 10 was designed. Performance improvements mean your device boots faster, apps load more quickly and multitasking is easier. And because it’s the current platform, all new software and apps are built with Windows 11 in mind.

Importantly, Microsoft built Windows 11 for the AI era. That means it can support the next generation of intelligent tools and features that are already transforming how we work, learn and play. From smart search functions to creative tools that adapt to how you use them, Windows 11 is designed to keep users ahead of the curve, rather than playing catch-up.

Making the switch with JB Hi-Fi

Upgrading doesn’t need to be complicated or expensive.

JB Hi-Fi is committed to helping customers stay safe, secure and productive. Whether you’re upgrading for home, school, or business, the expert in-store teams can help you find the right Windows 11 device to suit your needs and budget.

With a wide range of Windows 11-ready laptops and PCs from leading brands – plus exclusive deals – JB Hi-Fi makes upgrading affordable and hassle-free. You can even trade in your old device or have it recycled responsibly, making the switch more sustainable and potentially reducing the upfront cost.

Don’t delay

If you continue using Windows 10 after October 2025, you’ll be doing so without the safety net of updates and support. It’s a bit like a seatbelt: sure, she’ll be right most of the time – until something goes wrong. By then, if you haven’t made it click, it’s too late to buckle up.

Many of us know someone who’s been scammed or hacked online – upgrading now means you’re not leaving the doors wide open to being the next cautionary tale.

To avoid disruption and protect what matters, check your device’s compatibility now. But the best way to upgrade to Windows 11 is with a device built specifically for it. You’ll be ready for the future with better performance, stronger security and peace of mind.

Visit your local JB Hi-Fi store or browse online to explore the latest Windows 11 devices and get expert advice on making the move today.